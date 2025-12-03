New Policies For Wake County Schools

The Wake school board will vote Tuesday on updates to its cellphone policy to comply with a new state law requiring stricter rules by Jan. 1. The proposed changes would require students to disable smart features on smart glasses, expanding a rule that currently applies only to smartwatches, and still require cellphones to be put away. The revisions also clarify that the policy does not cover laptops, including personal ones, after confusion about whether students could bring them. Earlier this year, the board approved a separate policy that significantly tightened cellphone use across schools.

