K&W Cafeterias Closes All Locations After 88 Years

K&W Cafeterias has officially closed all of its locations

Published on December 2, 2025

After nearly nine decades of serving classic Southern comfort food, K&W Cafeterias has officially closed all of its locations. The company, which opened its first cafeteria in 1937 in Winston-Salem and remained family-operated ever since, became more than a restaurant to many—serving as a gathering place for Sunday meals, family traditions, and warm memories shared across generations.

K&W filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, and as of December 1, 2025, all eight North Carolina locations and its single Virginia location have closed for good.

In a statement, the company shared its appreciation:
“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years, K&W Holdings Group LLC will be CLOSED PERMANENTLY. All existing locations closed effective 12/1/2025. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business.”

For countless families, K&W’s closure marks the end of an era—one defined by hearty meals, friendly faces, and nearly 90 years of Southern hospitality.

