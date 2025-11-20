Little Things Make a Big Difference | Dr Willey Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Little Things Make a Big Difference”

Today’s message is taken from my book, An Attitude of Excellence. Excellence is not just about the big moments, but it’s about the little things. A smile, a kind word, a well-done job, a follow-through, a detail that needs to be done and you do it. People may forget the big speech, but they will always remember how you made them feel. the small, daily choices that build trust, respect, and impact. Don’t overlook the little things because the little things create the big things, the big wins. Excellence is built one small choice at a time.Today, choose to build your excellence little by little, brick by brick, and you will see the impact it has on you and your future and your finances.

