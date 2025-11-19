Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Excellence Is Contagious! | Dr Willey Jolley

Discover how Dr. Willey Jolley's insights can inspire you to cultivate a culture of excellence.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Excellence is Contagious!”

Today’s message is taken from my book, An Attitude of Excellence, and it’s about excellence.  When you choose excellence, it doesn’t just impact you, it impacts everyone around you.  Michael Jordan was said to lift the performance of the people who played with him. 

See, excellence it lifts teams, it strengthens families, and it helps communities.  Your example of excellence can motivate someone else to raise their game.  Excellence is contagious.  And when you live it, others will catch it. 

Be the spark that elevates the atmosphere all around you.  Be the person who brings excellence into every room they enter.  Excellence is not just about you winning, it’s about helping others win as well.  You can be excellent and it will lift your life and lift the lives of everyone around you. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Excellence Is Contagious! | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Entertainment

Donnie McClurkin New Song “Better After While” Will Be His Last

Lifestyle

Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light Food Bank Interview Thumbnail
Local

Food Bank Rises to Meet Growing Need as Families Face SNAP Uncertainty

Entertainment

Dave Anderson Urges Listeners to Vote Local and Protect Your Paycheck

Entertainment

Chapter V Inspires Hope and Faith with New Single “Hold On”

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close