ICE Agents Plan To Sweep Raleigh & Triangle Area

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said that the Department of Homeland Security will be sending US Customs and Border Protection Agents to the Raleigh area starting Tuesday, Nov. 18.

She told CBS 17 in a news release that agents will be doing sweeps in the area.

The Raleigh deployment would come after ICE and Border Protection agents performed sweeps in Charlotte over the weekend and Monday. During those sweeps, over 130 people were arrested.

“While the Raleigh Police Department is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law. I can confirm that RPD has not participated in any immigration planning activities,” Cowell said in the statement.

The Trump administration has made North Carolina its latest focus for immigration enforcement. According to the administration, the surges “combat crime,” despite state leaders objections.

In a statement, NC Governor Josh Stein said, “Our office is aware of reports that the Border Patrol is bringing its operation to Raleigh. Once again, I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations … Stop targeting people simply going about their lives because of the color of their skin, as you are doing in Charlotte.”

