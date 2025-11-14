Listen Live
NC SNAP beneficiaries to receive full November payments Friday

Published on November 14, 2025

Nearly 600,000 households in North Carolina should see full payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) processed on their EBT cards on Friday.

Thursday, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that households should be processed soon.

“As soon as we received authorization from the federal government, we immediately began working to get benefits out to the nearly 1.4 million people who depend on SNAP to keep food on the table,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai, in a statement.

The restoration comes after the reopening of the federal government on Wednesday following a 43-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

The House and Senate announced the resolution of the shutdown on Wednesday. On Thursday, the USDA issued guidance to distribute the benefits.

According to the DHHS, full December benefits are also expected for SNAP participants.

