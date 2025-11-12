Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Pain Prepares You for Purpose | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Pain Prepares You for Purpose”

This next minute could transform, I mean, totally transform your life.  Look, pain is not pleasant, but pain has a purpose.  Your greatest growth often comes from your greatest struggles.  The lessons you learn in the valley prepare you for the mountaintop.  The pressure you feel today is shaping you for the promise of tomorrow and the great things that are coming your way in the future. 

Don’t waste your pain.  Let it teach you.  Let it build you.  Let it shape you.  Sometimes God will allow pain not to punish you, but to prepare you for something bigger and better and greater.  Trust the process.  The pain you feel today. is getting you ready and setting you up for the purpose you’ll live tomorrow. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Pain Prepares You for Purpose | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lifestyle

Don’t Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

USA Veterans Day. honor heroes, Holiday concept
Local

Veterans Day: Triangle Events & Free Meals For Local Heroes

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds on Faith, Music, and Mentorship

The Light Food Bank Interview Thumbnail
Local

Food Bank Rises to Meet Growing Need as Families Face SNAP Uncertainty

2 Items
Entertainment

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close