Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To SNAP Family Holders During Govt. Shutdown

Media mogul Tyler Perry has donated nearly $1.4 million to charitable organizations supporting families affected by the lapse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“If you’ve never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” the director told PEOPLE exclusively. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The donations comes amid a federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1, 2025, which has strained assistance programs and left millions across the United States facing uncertainty.

Perry donated to several charities that support families most impacted, including Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy and Goodr, according to PEOPLE.

According to federal estimates, nearly 42 million Americans could lose access to SNAP benefits in November due to insufficient funding.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, this current government shutdown became the longest-running in American history.





