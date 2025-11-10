Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Don't Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

Don’t Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Don’t Quit In The Middle”

The next minute could totally transform your life.  See, too many people, I’ve learned too many people quit in the middle of the struggle.  They give up right before the breakthrough.  Don’t quit in the middle.  Whatever you do, don’t quit.  Because see, the darkest hour is right before the dawn, and the toughest fight comes right before the victory. 

Hold on, push through, keep going.  If you stop in the middle, you’ll never see the finish line.  If you quit in the storm, you’ll never see the rainbow.  Don’t let frustration rob you of your future.  Stay the course, because the blessing is on the other side of the battle, and you can win. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Don’t Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lifestyle

The Power of Healing | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Keep Running The Race | Dr. Willie Jolley

Movies

Lisa Knowles-Smith Shares Her Story of Faith and Perseverance

The Light Food Bank Interview Thumbnail
Local

Food Bank Rises to Meet Growing Need as Families Face SNAP Uncertainty

Local

Put The “Boo” In Books This Halloween In Chapel Hill

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close