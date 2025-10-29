Food Bank Rises to Meet Growing Need as Families Face SNAP Uncertainty

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is facing a surge in demand as a potential government shutdown and looming cuts to SNAP benefits threaten to worsen food insecurity across the region.

In a recent interview with Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9, Jason Stephany, the Food Bank’s Vice President of Communications, described the situation as a “perfect storm in the worst possible way.”

Even before the current crisis, Stephany noted that the community was already grappling with a significant hunger problem.

“We were already facing the worst hunger crisis in a generation,” he said.

Now, the potential loss of federal assistance has driven more people to seek help. Partner pantries are reporting increases as high as 60% in families needing food, with many visiting for the first time.

Stephany emphasized that financial contributions are the most effective way to help, as the organization’s partnerships allow them to maximize the impact of every dollar.

“We can provide five meals for every dollar donated,” he explained. “If you want to have an immediate impact, donating online…helps us provide additional food directly to those local pantries and meal sites.”

Despite the challenges, Stephany assured the community that help is available. “It’s important for folks to know that food remains available to all who need it,” he stated. “Our network is here for you.”

For those needing assistance or wishing to contribute, information on local pantries, volunteer opportunities, and donation options can be found at foodbankcenc.org.