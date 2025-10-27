Hormel Recalls Nearly 5 Million Pounds of Frozen Chicken

Source: Kevin Brine / Getty

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling nearly 5 million pounds of frozen chicken products due to potential contamination with metal pieces. The Austin, Minnesota-based company announced the recall in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall affects approximately 4,874,815 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken items. These products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates between February 10, 2025, and September 19, 2025. The recall notice indicated that hotels, restaurants, and other institutions may have these products in their freezers.

The specific products subject to recall include various cases of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS” boneless chicken thighs and breasts, along with “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT.” Consumers can identify the affected products by checking for item codes “65009,” “77531,” “46750,” “86206,” and “134394” on the case labels.

The FSIS advises businesses not to serve these products and to dispose of them immediately. Consumers who may have these items at home are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

For more information on the detailed lists in the recall, you can visit their website here.