Listen Live
Lifestyle

Persistence and Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Persistence and Perseverance

Today we’re gonna talk about how to reach your goals and dreams with ambition and hard work.  I say that without ambition, one starts nothing, and without hard work, one finishes nothing.  Therefore, those who stretch their backbone to reach their wishbone will make.  I believe that is critical, critical. 

First, you gotta have a goal of what you wanna achieve, followed by determination and persistence.  Persistence and perseverance are essential elements in the quest to turn a setback into a comeback.  It might seem like it goes without saying, but it needs to be said over and over and over again.  It needs to be said in the morning, at noon, at night.  And even, in fact, it needs to be said while you’re dreaming.  See, persistence is critical.  So never give up.  and you will start to win more. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Persistence and Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Entertainment

Dr. Ian Smith on “Beyond Midnight” and Bringing Fun Back to Reading

Local

Local Elections In Wake County Are Less Than One Month Away

Entertainment

Ericaism | “I Love You So Much” — My Favorite Way to Tell the Truth

Lifestyle

Don’t Settle For Pennies | Dr. Willie Jolley

Music

CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann & More Shine at the 56th GMA Dove Awards

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close