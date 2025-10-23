Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Persistence and Perseverance“

Today we’re gonna talk about how to reach your goals and dreams with ambition and hard work. I say that without ambition, one starts nothing, and without hard work, one finishes nothing. Therefore, those who stretch their backbone to reach their wishbone will make. I believe that is critical, critical.

First, you gotta have a goal of what you wanna achieve, followed by determination and persistence. Persistence and perseverance are essential elements in the quest to turn a setback into a comeback. It might seem like it goes without saying, but it needs to be said over and over and over again. It needs to be said in the morning, at noon, at night. And even, in fact, it needs to be said while you’re dreaming. See, persistence is critical. So never give up. and you will start to win more.

Persistence and Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com