Durham Residents Can Offer Input for Durham Bus Rapid Transit Vision

Three community meetings scheduled; Online feedback requested by Nov. 30 deadline

Published on October 22, 2025

Indy Red Line Bus Rapid Transit
Source: Indy Go/Indy Connect / Indy Go/Indy Connect

The Durham County Transportation Department is seeking community input on the development of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Vision Plan to ensure it reflects local priorities. This plan will examine corridor improvements and service investments for a comprehensive network of high-capacity transit services across Durham County. The Vision Plan will seek to enhance mobility and connectivity for residents and visitors across Durham County over the next 30 years using the dedicated sales tax for public transportation in Durham County.

The Vision Plan will identify and prioritize corridors for BRT-level service. BRT is a high-quality, bus-based transit service that provides safe, reliable, and frequent transportation. BRT services can feature high-frequency service, dedicated bus lanes, enhanced passenger amenities, and advanced traffic prioritization technology. The Durham BRT Vision Plan will assess strategies for BRT implementation. The plan will also assess where improvements, such as dedicated transit lanes, transit signal prioritization, and stop placement could provide substantial benefits.

Residents are invited to attend any of the following open-house style in-person meetings or virtual sessions to review initial findings and share feedback.

In-Person Meeting #1Thursday, October 303 p.m. – 5 p.m.Durham County Main Library300 N. Roxboro StDurham, NC 27701 In-Person Meeting #2Thursday, November 65 p.m. – 7 p.m.Durham Station515 W. Pettigrew StDurham, NC 27701  Virtual Meeting #1Tuesday, November 1811:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Zoom Virtual MeetingLink to join: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/98587989690 

Residents can also share their thoughts via survey by November 30, 2025.

The Durham BRT Vision Plan is being developed in coordination with the Central Durham BRT Project, a 5-mile corridor already identified for BRT improvements running from the Duke/VA Medical Center to Downtown Durham to the Village. The Durham BRT Vision Plan will identify additional corridors for BRT investment over the next 30 years. For more information about the Central Durham BRT, please visit the Central Durham BRT project page.

For more information about the Durham Bus Rapid Transit Vision, please visit the project website. If you have any questions about the Durham Bus Rapid Transit Vision Plan, contact DurhamBRTvision@dconc.gov

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Durham Residents Can Offer Input for Durham Bus Rapid Transit Vision  was originally published on foxync.com

