Marvin Winans Clears Up Viral Misunderstanding of Church Donation

Bishop Marvin Winans has gone viral for what appeared to be a shunning of a member of his Perfecting Church in Detroit during a recent fundraiser. Now, he and the church member are clearing the air.

As reported by ABC affiliate WXYZ, Bishop Winans hosted a “Day of Giving” last Sunday, asking members to donate $1000 and raise another $1000 to finish construction of the new sanctuary and support community events. During the event, Winans asked those giving $2,000 or more to step forward first, followed by smaller donations.

However, congregation member Roberta McCoy went viral after someone posted a video of her in line with the larger group, but with a $1,200 donation. The poster of the video claims McCoy was “rebuked” by Winans – an accusation McCoy says is not true.

“He absolutely did not rebuke me. Now there’s a difference,” McCoy tells WXYZ. “There was a correction because let me clearly state that pastor gave instruction on the lines to get into.”

Winans says his instructions were an attempt to maintain order in the church so that elderly members wouldn’t have to stand too long.

“I was calling because the whole church was giving, and it was our day of giving, and the whole church was coming, and we didn’t want people standing, the mothers and all that, so I was calling them by increments. And we had someone that had given out of before, and I corrected it, and I told everybody to listen and come when you call, and that’s all that was.”

Winans has since apologized to McCoy following the incident. McCoy, a member of Perfecting Church since 2013, intends to continue fellowship at the church.

