Fayetteville Driver, Sister Charged In Crash That Killed 3 Students

The driver in a crash that killed three E.E. Smith High School students in Fayetteville and her sister has been charged, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Both women are facing several charges, including manslaughter and speeding, the police said late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened nearly two weeks ago, on Oct. 8, on Rosehill Road shortly after 7 p.m. Three teenagers, Nicholas Williams, 17, Trevor Merritt, 17 and Jai-Hyon, 18 all died due to the crash. The three were football players at E.E. Smith.

21-year-old Dymond Nekiya Monroe was the only survivor of the crash and was critically injured. She has been charged with:

3 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

Willful Speed Competition

Speeding

Careless and Reckless Driving

Insurance Violation

Police said that 19-year-old Destini Rhinada Genwright, who is Monroe’s younger sister, turned herself in on Tuesday. Police said they identified her 2023 Dodge Charger traveling on Rosehill Road with Monroe at the same time of the crash.

Genwright was encouraged by the Fayetteville Police Department to turn herself in. She is being charged with:

Willful Speed Competition

Speeding

Careless and Reckless Driving

Insurance Violation

She was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, police said.

Monroe remains hospitalized at a medical facility.

According to ABC11, the two sisters were heading to their younger brother’s surprise birthday party when the crash happened. The brother was a teammate of the three students who were killed in the crash.

According to Fayetteville police, the crash remains under investigation.