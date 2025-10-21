Listen Live
Lifestyle

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Mind Is Like A Garden

To become a success in life, you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because your mind will grow whatever is planted.  Your mind is like a garden.  If you plant positive, it will grow positive.  But if you plant negative, it will grow negative.  If you plant good thoughts, it will grow good in your life.  But if you plant poison, then that too will grow. 

That is why you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because it will grow whatever is planted there.  As you sow so shall you reap.  Think about nothing and you tend to do nothing.  But think about great things and you tend to do greater things than you could believe.  Be careful what you allow in your mind because what you allow to be planted in your mind will grow. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Entertainment

Dr. Ian Smith on “Beyond Midnight” and Bringing Fun Back to Reading

Lifestyle

Stop Telling God No | Ericaism

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Local

Father Killed in Durham Crash After Street Racer Flees Traffic Stop

Durham, NC - March 29th, 2024: Ariel view of downtown Durham,
Local

Durham’s Oldest Black-owned Restaurant Gets Historical Landmark Status

#BlackWealthMatters: New Housing Crisis Poses Major Threat To Minority Homeownership
Local

Triangle Parade of Homes Marks 60th Year with 250+ Home

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close