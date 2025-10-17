10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day
Black Poetry Day (October 17) honors the voices that shaped language, rhythm, and resistance.
This day celebrates the power of words. It also triumphs the storytellers who carried generations forward. Whether jotted in loose-leaf notebooks or typed on iPads or MacBooks, poetry is powerful. So today we salute the legends.
From Harlem to today’s classrooms, Black poets have used verse to teach, heal, and inspire. Their work speaks about love, struggle, and freedom in ways that never fade.
Each poet on this list changed the way people see language and emotion. A subtle yet powerful reminder that poetry isn’t just art. It’s culture, history, and truth in motion.
Here are 10 Black poets you should know on Black Poetry Day.
Langston Hughes
Hughes helped define the Harlem Renaissance and made poetry feel like music. His words about dreams, struggle, and hope still inspire new generations.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Maya Angelou
Angelou’s poetry blended courage, rhythm, and truth. Her classic “Still I Rise” remains one of the most powerful declarations of strength ever written.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Gwendolyn Brooks
Brooks wrote about everyday Black life with honesty and rhythm. Her Pulitzer Prize win broke barriers and opened doors for countless poets after her.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Amiri Baraka
Baraka’s voice roared with activism and art. He pushed poetry into politics, making language a weapon for social change during the Black Arts Movement.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
June Jordan
Jordan celebrated identity and language in every form. She showed that poetry could be bold, political, and deeply personal at the same time.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Audre Lorde
Lorde’s words spoke for those rarely heard. She wrote about womanhood, queerness, and race with power that continues to echo through generations.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Nikki Giovanni
Giovanni’s poems radiate love, joy, and truth. She helped shape the Black Arts era and still connects deeply with readers, young and old.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Rita Dove
Dove’s lyrical storytelling earned her the title of U.S. Poet Laureate. She weaves history and emotion into verses that feel timeless and human.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Claudia Rankine
Rankine reshaped modern poetry by merging prose and reflection. Her work “Citizen” explores identity, race, and the everyday weight of injustice.
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Hanif Abdurraqib
Abdurraqib connects poetry, music, and memory like few others. The Columbus native writes with heart, rhythm, and a deep respect for culture.
From past to present, Black poets have shaped how the world understands rhythm, resilience, and truth. Their work continues to inspire new generations of writers, thinkers, and dreamers. As you celebrate today, take a moment to read their words and feel the power they still carry.
Still I Rise: Best Life Advice We Can Get From Maya Angelou
10 Powerful Speeches on Juneteenth and the Fight for Racial Justice
10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com