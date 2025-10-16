Listen Live
NC Early Voting Info For Upcoming 2025 Election

Published on October 16, 2025

Woman holding American flag at voting booth
Source: LordHenriVoton / Getty

Early in-person voting for the general elections in November is set to begin Thursday, Oct. 16.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, to be eligible to vote in the election, voters must live in that municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day.

In-person early voting period will be held between Thursday, Oct. 16, to Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m.

Early voting schedules for counties can be found at the NC State Board of Elections website.

General elections will take place on Nov. 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For all other information regarding in-person early voting or the upcoming election, click here.

