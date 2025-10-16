The National Civil Rights Museum 34th Freedom Award Honorees

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Black PR Wire) The National Civil Rights Museum is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for the 34th Freedom Award, recognizing their exceptional contributions to civil and human rights. The Museum’s signature event, the Freedom Award, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to advancing truth, equity, and justice in a time when those values are under threat.

The esteemed 2025 Freedom Award honorees are:

MARC H. MORIAL – As President and CEO of the National Urban League since 2003, Marc Morial has transformed the 100-plus-year-old civil rights organization with a renewed focus on economic empowerment, education, and criminal justice reform. His leadership has expanded opportunities for underserved communities and solidified the Urban League’s position as one of the nation’s most influential civil rights organizations.

VELMA LOIS JONES – A lifelong Memphian, educator, and civil rights leader, she made history as the first Black and longest-serving President of the Tennessee Education Association. She also broke ground as the first woman to lead the NAACP Memphis Branch and served in key leadership roles with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and LeMoyne-Owen College.

MARK SUZMAN – CEO of The Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman has dedicated his life to addressing injustice and inequality worldwide. From his upbringing in apartheid South Africa to his work with the United Nations and the Gates Foundation, he has built global partnerships to advance health, education, and economic opportunity for all.

The 34th Freedom Award ceremony will be held Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Central at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN. The evening begins with the Pre-Award Gala and Red Carpet at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in front of the adjacent Halloran Centre.

This year’s event will feature a special performance by Wendy Moten, the acclaimed vocalist and Memphis native celebrated for her powerhouse performances on NBC’s “The Voice” and international music stages.

The celebration extends beyond the evening program with the Freedom Award Student Forum on the morning of October 16. At Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the inspiring event that engages middle school, high school and college students nationwide both in person and virtually to explore their role in creating positive social change. The Keeper of the Dream Award will also honor outstanding youth leaders already making a difference in their communities.

The presenting sponsors for this year’s Freedom Award include FedEx and the Hyde Family Foundation. Sponsorship offers unique opportunities for businesses and organizations to align with one of the most respected civil and human rights events in the world. Sponsors receive premium event access, brand visibility, and the chance to be part of an inspiring global platform that celebrates leadership and justice.

Tickets for the Freedom Award evening ceremony are available via Ticketmaster.

