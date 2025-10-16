Listen Live
Transform Your Thinking, Transform Your Life | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 16, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Transform Your Thinking, Transform Your Life

Great thinkers throughout history agree on the fact that success is a direct result of your thinking.  Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, If you think in negative terms, you will get negative results.  Yet if you think in positive terms, you will get positive results.  Ralph Waldo Emerson said, A man is what he thinks about all day long.  And Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motors, said, If you think you can or think you can’t either way, you’re right.  And finally, Jesus, the greatest positive thinker of all time said, if you can just believe, all things are possible to those who believe. 

Folks, you can if you think you can.  As a man thinks, so as he is.  Think big, act big, and do it today, and it’ll change your future. 

