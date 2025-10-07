Listen Live
Make The Most Of Your Dash | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 7, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Make The Most Of Your Dash

 

My message is about Wally Famous Amos, the famous cookie man.  He was my dear friend who recently passed, he shared with me on a podcast that I did many years ago that many people major in the minors and minor in the majors.  They concentrate on things that really don’t matter.  He said that when you look at a newspaper obituary, you see the year a person was born and a year the person died and they’re separating by a dash.  Most people will concentrate on when the person was born or when they died, but what is most important is the dash.   

Friends, are you making the most of your dash? If not get busy right now and make the most of the dash, the time you’ve got right here. 

