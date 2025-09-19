Listen Live
Lifestyle

Make a Life, Not Just A Living | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Make a Life, Not Just A Living

Look, too many people are simply making a living but not making a life. They work day-to-day, waiting for Friday, waiting for vacation, waiting for retirement. But they’re not living while they work. Don’t let that be you don’t put off enjoying life until tomorrow. Tomorrow is not promised. Enjoy life today, even while working happiness is about making memories, building relationships and finding purpose. And what you do ask yourself are you just working for money or are you working and make a difference when you shift your mindset from chasing a living?  Creating a life, everything changes. Joy shows up, energy shows up, money will follow. Everything will happen because money always follows passion and purpose. I encourage you to not just survive. Decide to thrive, bloom where you’re planted and you will have greater success.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Make a Life, Not Just A Living | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lifestyle

Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Local

Former Rolesville High Principal Dies After Wake Forest Shooting

River Oak christmas lights
Local

Pullen Park Holiday Express Tickets Available Starting October 14

Byron Cage & Bishop Heggie Thumbnail
Reality TV

Byron Cage Launches Christian Reality Show with Auditions in Durham

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Durham Passes ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’ Resolution

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close