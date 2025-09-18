Zerorez Steps Up as Sponsor for St. Jude Walk/Run with The Light 103.9

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Zerorez is partnering with The Light 103.9 to sponsor the station’s team for the upcoming St. Jude Walk/Run, an event dedicated to supporting children with cancer.

Ray Smith, operations manager for Zerorez, recently joined radio host Melissa Wade in the studio to discuss the company’s commitment to the cause. Smith explained that when the opportunity arose to partner with The Light for the St. Jude event, the decision was simple.

“When they said St. Jude, it was a no-brainer,” Smith said during the on-air interview. “Let’s go ahead and be in the community and let’s support a great cause that everybody’s aware of.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The St. Jude Walk/Run supports the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital is known for its pioneering research and for providing treatment at no cost to families.

Wade, a long-time supporter of the hospital, expressed her gratitude for Zerorez’s involvement, noting their long-standing relationship with the radio station.

“You’ve been with us for so long, you are family,” Wade told Smith. “We just want to say thank you, Zerorez. Thank you, Ray Smith. Thank you to the entire crew who signed up to be a part of the team.”

The event will take place this Saturday at the NC State Highway Test Track in Raleigh. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Smith confirmed the Zerorez team will be present at The Light 103.9 tent to cheer on participants.