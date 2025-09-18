Listen Live
Lifestyle

Fear vs. Faith | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Fear vs. Faith”

Fear has two meanings. Forget everything and run or face everything and rise too many people that fear paralyze them. But fear is nothing more than false evidence appearing real the minute you conquer fear, you take back your power. Think about it. Most of the things we fear, it never, ever happen, and yet fear robs people of their potential and steals their dreams. Don’t let it rob you. Step out on faith, step out on courage, fear and faith. Both ask you to believe in something you cannot see. Why not choose faith when you do, you’ll see doors open, opportunities appear and blessings flow. Go forward without fear and this becomes go for it anyway.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Fear vs. Faith | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Byron Cage & Bishop Heggie Thumbnail
Reality TV

Byron Cage Launches Christian Reality Show with Auditions in Durham

Entertainment

Hoop Triggers: C-Dubb’s App Brings Big Sound to Small Churches

Entertainment

Lisa Page Brooks Talks Viral Hit “The Grateful Chant” & Stellar Award

JJ cell phone
Local

Wake County Cracks Down on Phones in Classrooms

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Pastor of the Month

Pastor of the Month – September 2025

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close