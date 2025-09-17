Original Lead Singer Of The Five Blind Boys Passes

Sandy Foster Jr., the last surviving member and original lead singer of the legendary gospel group The Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, September 14th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Known for his powerful voice and deep impact on gospel music, Foster was a foundational figure in shaping the group’s legacy. A public visitation will be held on October 2nd at 9 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church, where family, friends, and fans will gather to honor his life and contributions to music history.

