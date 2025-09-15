Listen Live
Tramell Tillman Makes Emmys History

Tramell Tillman made history and honors His Mother in Emotional Acceptance Speech

Published on September 15, 2025

Apple TV+'s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tramell Tillman made history at the 2025 Emmy Awards with a powerful win and a heartfelt tribute.

The Severance star, 40, became the first Black man ever to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — a groundbreaking moment in the award show’s history.

Accepting the honor, Tillman used the spotlight to recognize someone who played a foundational role in his journey: his mother, who also happened to be his very first acting coach.

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work. Show up. And most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public,” he said, smiling. “My first acting coach was tough. But all great mothers are.”

Turning toward her in the audience, Tillman’s voice softened: “Mama, you were there for me when no one else was. When others wouldn’t show up, you always did. Your love and kindness have stayed with me. And this—this is for you.”

