Listen Live
Lifestyle

Fast Time Fast Motivation | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Fast Time Fast Motivation”

I’ve been telling you about the fact that it only takes a minute, a short time to change your life and change your future.  For many years, I sang jingles for commercials like Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut making it great, Black Entertainment Television, BET Black Entertainment TV, and many more. 

One day I realized I could also sell Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how we started the Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life came into reality.  I want to say in a time of instant rights and phone loans and a time of quick cash and fast food, you need some quick motivation, a message that is designed to change your life in a minute. 

Listen and watch each and every day.  It will change your life, change your future and change your finances. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Fast Time Fast Motivation | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
St. Jude Walk/Run 2024
St. Jude

Join Radio One Raleigh Team For The St. Jude Walk September 20

Girls A.L.I.V.E. NC
Local

Girls A.L.I.V.E. NC Creating Social Club For Neurodivergent Girls

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism

Food & Drink

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food & Legacy

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close