No Little Scriptures | Faith Walk

To illustrate how digging deeper reveals greater power, Erica referenced the story of the woman with the issue of blood. Her act of faith was more than just pushing through a crowd. In that cultural context, women were not even supposed to be in such close proximity to the Messiah. Her determination to press through was a radical act of faith, making the miracle even more profound.
