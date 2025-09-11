Memorial Events Planned Across North Carolina For 9/11

Source: The Washington Post / Getty



Today marks 24 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of thousands of Americans, including hundreds of first responders. As the nation pauses to remember the tragic events of that day, communities across North Carolina are holding ceremonies and service events to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11.

Below is a list of memorial events happening throughout the state:



Raleigh



Carry The Load Volunteer Event

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Raleigh National Cemetery

Volunteers will clean headstones and beautify the grounds in honor of military personnel, veterans, and first responders. Learn more and register at Carry The Load’s website.

Carter-Finley Stadium 9/11 Stair Climb

Thursday, 8 a.m. | NC State University

Participants will climb the stadium stairs in tribute to fallen first responders. Pre-registration and waiver required online.

Activate Good 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance

Thursday, two shifts: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. | Marsh Creek Park

Volunteers will complete hands-on projects to support local nonprofits. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tunnel to Towers Stair Climb

Saturday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. | 150 Fayetteville St., Downtown Raleigh

Join the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in a stair climb honoring those who gave their lives on 9/11.



Durham



Keep Durham Beautiful 9/11 Day of Service

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5–7 p.m. | Proximity Brewing, East Durham

Volunteers ages 8+ (with adult supervision if under 16) will participate in a community cleanup. Closed-toed shoes and long sleeves recommended; gloves and tools provided.



Chapel Hill



UNC Chapel Hill 9/11 Stair Climb

Thursday, 6 a.m. | Kenan Stadium

Participants will climb in remembrance of 9/11 heroes. Online registration is required.



Cary



YMCA & Town of Cary 9/11 Day of Service

Thursday | 101 YMCA Drive, Cary

A cleanup event hosted by the Taylor Family YMCA and Cary’s Spruce Program. Details and waiver available online.



Fort Bragg (Fayetteville)



Fort Bragg Stair Challenge

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. | Hedrick Stadium

Participants can choose to wear a ruck (40 lbs for men, 20 lbs for women) while completing the challenge. Event held in waves; a bounce house will be available for children.



Clayton



9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9–9:30 a.m. | Clayton Fire Station 1, 325 W. Horne St.

Local first responders will share firsthand accounts from 9/11 during this brief remembrance ceremony.



Fuquay-Varina



9/11 Remembrance Event

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:30–9:30 a.m. | Fuquay-Varina Fire Station #4, 4821 Wade Nash Rd., Holly Springs

Hosted by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department in honor of those lost.



Hope Mills



9/11 Tribute Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. | Monument Garden, 5788 Rockfish Rd.

This tribute will honor the lives lost and the sacrifices made by service members, first responders, and civilians.





These events offer North Carolinians an opportunity to reflect, remember, and serve—keeping alive the legacy of unity and resilience that followed one of the nation’s darkest days.