North Carolina Adds 40 New DMV Employees to Reduce License Wait Times

Governor Josh Stein announced that North Carolina has hired 40 new employees at the DMV

Published on September 9, 2025

Governor Josh Stein announced that North Carolina has hired 40 new employees at Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices across the state. The move comes as part of an effort to address long-standing staffing shortages that have caused extended wait times and service delays. According to Stein, the new hires were made possible through recently approved funding aimed at improving customer service at the DMV.

