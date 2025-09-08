Jini Thornton Explains How to Protect Your Finances When Disaster Strikes

Source: R1 Digital / other

When disaster strikes, most people think about food, water, and shelter. But finance expert Jini Thornton says your financial safety net is just as important. Appearing on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell for “Money Monday,” Thornton reminded listeners that with emergencies—whether it’s a natural disaster or a sudden personal crisis—it’s best to prepare before you’re caught off guard.

Her first piece of advice: build a “financial first aid kit.” This kit should include copies of critical documents such as Social Security cards, passports, marriage licenses, wills, and any other legal paperwork your family might need if you had to leave home quickly. Having these essentials organized can help prevent added stress in an already chaotic situation.

Next, Thornton encouraged everyone to think about their emergency fund in practical terms. “If you could not access the ATM for three to four days, how much cash would you need?” she asked. She explained that while it’s not about covering large bills like rent or mortgages immediately, it’s crucial to have enough cash on hand for food, transportation, and basic necessities to keep your family comfortable.

Insurance policies are another area where Thornton stressed vigilance. She personally reviews her homeowners and auto insurance every year with her agents, ensuring there are no gaps in coverage. “Things change,” she noted, pointing out that upgrades like a renovated kitchen or new appliances could mean your older policy no longer provides enough protection. She also shared a common misconception: roommates need separate renters’ insurance policies, even if they share the same apartment. Without that, one person’s belongings might be left unprotected in the event of damage.

Listeners also wanted to know which companies have the best track record when it comes to paying claims. Thornton cited Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Allstate as the top for homeowners claims, while Nationwide and USAA ranked highest for auto insurance.

For those seeking help in the aftermath of disasters, Thornton pointed to FEMA.gov, disasterassistance.gov, and RedCross.org as reliable resources. These organizations provide information and assistance to individuals and families recovering from emergencies.

Thornton wrapped up by emphasizing that preparation is key: “Don’t wait for a crisis to get ready—start now.” She also reminded listeners that they can follow her on social media at @JiniThornton for more financial and legacy planning tips.

