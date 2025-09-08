Listen Live
Durham Passes ‘Fourth Amendment Workplace’ Resolution

The resolution is set to Shield City Workers from ICE Raids

Published on September 8, 2025

Durham has officially adopted a “Fourth Amendment workplace” resolution, becoming the second city in North Carolina’s Triangle region—after Carrboro—to do so.

The resolution, passed unanimously by the city council, aims to protect city employees from potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids or arrests by reaffirming constitutional protections against unlawful searches and seizures.

Mayor Leonardo Williams emphasized that the move is about upholding due process and the rule of law.

“We are making sure that we’re standing up for the law,” Williams said. “You can’t be selective about which laws to follow. Everyone deserves due process—even when dealing with the justice system.”

Williams added that the resolution reinforces the city’s commitment to following the Constitution when it comes to any potential interactions with ICE.

“It’s a way for us to say clearly: we will follow the law, and we expect others to do the same,” he said.

