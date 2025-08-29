Casey J Talks New Music and Ministry

Source: Casey J LLC / Radio One Digital

Gospel artist Casey J joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to discuss her new single, “Song of My Life,” which was featured as the Pick Hit of the Week.

The Atlanta native shared how the song serves as a beautiful testament to the past decade since her debut album.

“If there was a through line, it would be that God is good,” Casey J explained, noting the new track gives a soundtrack to the last 10 years of her journey.

This journey has been a remarkable one for the former elementary school teacher. Answering God’s call led her from the classroom to stages around the world. Her breakout 2015 single, “Fill Me Up,” and its follow-up, “I’m Yours,” both topped the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. Her debut album, “The Truth,” earned her a Stellar Award for New Artist of the Year.

Casey J’s upcoming project, “The Stories We Sing,” continues her gift for storytelling, connecting personal testimony to biblical narratives. During the interview, she also highlighted her passion for education through her online community, “Dear Worship Leaders,” which offers classes and coaching for ministry leaders. She mentioned that the community is launching on October 1st with a few coaching slots still available.

For fans wanting to see the “bare-foot worship leader” live, she confirmed upcoming tour dates in cities like Detroit and Dallas.

Her new single, “Song of My Life,” and the rest of her music are available on all major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.



