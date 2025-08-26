Local Schools Still WorkingTo Fill Hundreds Of Position

Source: Aldine ISD / Aldine ISD – Approved Image

As the new school year kicks off, local districts are still working to fill hundreds of open positions — from teachers to bus drivers — even as most roles are already staffed.

While the majority of jobs across area school systems are filled, critical vacancies remain. Bus driver shortages are a particular concern, as schools aim to avoid disruptions when drivers call out sick.

At a recent job fair for Durham Public Schools, interest was high — with a line forming 30 minutes before doors opened — highlighting both the need and community interest in filling these roles.

In Wake County, the picture is improving. The district has seen steady progress in teacher hiring after facing significant shortages in recent years. School leaders attribute this success to innovative recruitment strategies and offering competitive salary supplements that make Wake one of the highest-paying districts in North Carolina.

Despite the gains, staffing remains a top priority for school leaders working to ensure a smooth and fully supported start to the academic year. Also, many positions that are filled still are in need of substitutes in both teaching and bus drivers.

Teacher Vacancy Rates

Durham : 113 vacancies out of 1,827 positions

: 113 vacancies out of 1,827 positions Wake: 175 vacancies out 11,787 positions

175 vacancies out 11,787 positions Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: 14 vacancies out of 851positions

14 vacancies out of 851positions Hoke: 34 vacancies out of 566 positions

34 vacancies out of 566 positions Nash: 16 vacancies out of 760 positions

16 vacancies out of 760 positions Vance: 25 vacancies out of 352 positions

25 vacancies out of 352 positions Robeson: 62 vacancies out of 1,366 positions

Instructional Assistant Vacancy Rate:

CHCCS : 17 vacancies out of 297 positions

: 17 vacancies out of 297 positions Durham : 30 vacancies out of 529 positions

: 30 vacancies out of 529 positions Hoke : 3 vacancies out of 96 positions e

: 3 vacancies out of 96 positions e Wake : 115 vacancies out of 2,951 positions

: 115 vacancies out of 2,951 positions Nash: 7 vacancies out of 170 positions

Nash: 15 vacancies out of 124 positions = 12.1% vacancy rate

Wake: 335 vacancies out of 940 positions

Bus Driver Vacancy

CHCCS: 2 vacancies out of 60 positions

2 vacancies out of 60 positions Durham: 10 vacancies out of 160 positions

