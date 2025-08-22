Increased Security For Football Season Amid Safety Concerns
As high school football season kicks off across North Carolina, schools in the Triangle area are tightening security measures following recent safety incidents. A preseason game at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School ended in chaos, with Raleigh police investigating reports of fights and gunfire.
In response, school officials are working closely with law enforcement to identify and discipline those involved. Updated safety protocols are being enforced across the district, including stricter rules on student behavior and limitations on items allowed on campus during events.
New measures include clear bag policies, mandatory IDs, and cashless transactions for entry. Quick entry and exit procedures will also be in place to help manage crowds more efficiently. Wake County Schools say these steps are part of a broader commitment to keeping students, staff, and families safe during all spectator events.
-
Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court