Increased Security For Football Season Amid Safety Concerns

Source: General / Radio One

As high school football season kicks off across North Carolina, schools in the Triangle area are tightening security measures following recent safety incidents. A preseason game at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School ended in chaos, with Raleigh police investigating reports of fights and gunfire.

In response, school officials are working closely with law enforcement to identify and discipline those involved. Updated safety protocols are being enforced across the district, including stricter rules on student behavior and limitations on items allowed on campus during events.

New measures include clear bag policies, mandatory IDs, and cashless transactions for entry. Quick entry and exit procedures will also be in place to help manage crowds more efficiently. Wake County Schools say these steps are part of a broader commitment to keeping students, staff, and families safe during all spectator events.