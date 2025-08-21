Darwin Hobbs Talks New Single, Worship, and Keeping Joy in Music

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Gospel music icon Darwin Hobbs joined Erica Campbell and Mr. Griff on Get Up Mornings to share insights about his latest single, Hallelujah to the King, and his perspective on worship, humor, and staying authentic in music ministry. Known for his powerful voice and decades-long influence in gospel music, Hobbs also brought a lighthearted energy to the conversation, showing off his playful side.

Hobbs described Hallelujah to the King as a “singable Sunday morning church anthem,” a song meant to uplift congregations and make corporate worship accessible to all. “After fifteen years of not recording an album, I wanted to contribute something meaningful,” Hobbs explained. “It’s just honestly singable songs for Sunday mornings and our corporate worship.” The single is part of his upcoming live project, Set List, slated for release in 2026.

As a longtime global worship pastor at the Christian Cultural Center in New York, Hobbs has spent fourteen years leading congregations in worship. He shared that this experience heavily influences his songwriting. “After years of standing in front of folks and large audiences, it’s made me sensitive to what I call the corporate advance,” he said. “I need all of us to go to the same place at the same time—into God’s presence. If songs are too hard or wordy, people just won’t engage. Worship needs to be accessible.”

Beyond music, Hobbs’ humor and authenticity stood out during the interview. “I think it’s important that we laugh,” he said. “Laughter is like medicine. During the pandemic, I noticed so much negativity and division, even in gospel circles. We all need a little joy and levity.” Mr. Griff jokingly commented that Hobbs should consider a career in comedy as well, to which Hobbs responded with a laugh, emphasizing the importance of finding lightness even amid serious ministry work.

Hobbs also addressed ongoing discussions about gospel and CCM (Contemporary Christian Music), explaining that his dedication is rooted in authenticity, not rivalry. “I was doing CCM before a lot of people were born, with artists like Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant. The key is to be authentic and true to your expression,” he said.

Fans can connect with Hobbs across social media under the handle @DarwinHobbs. He also plans to launch a TikTok channel to engage with audiences through fun challenges, including the Hallelujah to the King Challenge, encouraging listeners to sing along and celebrate faith through music.

Hallelujah to the King is now available, and Hobbs encourages everyone to join the challenge, refresh their worship experience, and embrace joy through his music.

