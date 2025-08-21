Grub Plug: How to Pick the Perfect Watermelon

Source: Gabrielle Revere / Getty

Want to make sure you’re bringing home a juicy, ripe watermelon? Here are a few simple tips to help you choose the best one:

1. Check the Field Spot:

Turn the watermelon over and look for a creamy yellow patch on the underside—this is called the field spot or ground spot. It’s where the melon rested on the ground as it ripened. A ripe watermelon will have a deep yellow, buttery, or creamy field spot. If it’s pale green or white, it likely didn’t have enough time to ripen fully.

2. Look for a Dull Exterior:

Shiny watermelons may look appealing, but duller rinds are usually a better sign of ripeness. A ripe melon will have a matte finish rather than a glossy one.

3. Feel the Weight:

Pick it up! A ripe watermelon should feel heavy for its size—that’s because it’s full of water (about 92% of it, in fact). If you’re unsure, compare it with another melon of similar size. The heavier one is likely the juicier, riper choice.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be slicing into the perfect watermelon every time.