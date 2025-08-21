Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Unveils 2025 Inductees

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2025 Induction Gala and Expo, set to take place September 5–6 in St. Louis. This highly anticipated celebration will honor more than 100 trailblazing artists and contributors who have shaped the sound and spirit of Gospel music.

Among this year’s inductees are iconic performers such as Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, and The Clark Sisters—artists whose influence has transcended generations. The event also shines a light on industry pioneers, including honorary inductees Claude Lataillade and Vicki Mack Lataillade, recognized for their groundbreaking work behind the scenes.

In a heartfelt tribute, posthumous honors will be given to legendary voices Whitney Houston and her mother, Cissy Houston, acknowledging their lasting impact on Gospel and mainstream music alike.

More than just a ceremony, the Gala and Expo aim to celebrate the rich legacy of Gospel music while inspiring future artists through performances, educational panels, and community engagement. The Gospel Music Hall of Fame remains committed to preserving this powerful musical tradition and sharing it with the world.