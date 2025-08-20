John Wall Announces Retirement From The NBA

Source: Darrell Owens / Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

John Wall, a Raleigh native who rose to basketball stardom at Word of God Christian Academy, officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday after 11 seasons in the league.

Wall gained national attention in 2009 as one of the top high school players in the country, averaging nearly 20 points per game during his senior year. He went on to play one standout season at the University of Kentucky before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2010 NBA Draft.

The majority of Wall’s professional career was spent with the Wizards, where he became a five-time NBA All-Star. Beyond basketball, he stayed connected to his hometown through the John Wall Family Foundation, which continues to serve the Raleigh community. He recently returned for the foundation’s annual school supply giveaway earlier this month.