Listen Live
Local

Wake County Public School Lunches Will Cost More

The increase in prices is due to rise in cost of food, delivery

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas ISD Lunch
Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org

Wake County officials are putting a stronger focus on student nutrition this school year by introducing more protein-rich breakfasts and healthier snack choices. Alongside these improvements, meal prices have gone up by $0.25—bringing the cost of breakfast for high school students to $2.25 and lunch to $4. Families facing financial hardship are encouraged to apply for the free and reduced-price meal program or seek support through the Angel Fund.

Parents can visit the WCPSS website to view menus and stay up to date on their child’s meal options.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close