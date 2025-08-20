Wake County Public School Lunches Will Cost More

Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org

Wake County officials are putting a stronger focus on student nutrition this school year by introducing more protein-rich breakfasts and healthier snack choices. Alongside these improvements, meal prices have gone up by $0.25—bringing the cost of breakfast for high school students to $2.25 and lunch to $4. Families facing financial hardship are encouraged to apply for the free and reduced-price meal program or seek support through the Angel Fund.

Parents can visit the WCPSS website to view menus and stay up to date on their child’s meal options.