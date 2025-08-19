Hurricane Erin Threatens NC Coast

Source: Galveston / General

Hurricane Erin, now a powerful Category 4 storm, is forecasted to remain offshore but will still bring significant impacts to North Carolina’s coast this week.

The BC11 First Alert Weather team continues to monitor Erin, which developed into a hurricane on Friday and rapidly intensified into a major storm over the weekend. While the current track keeps Erin offshore, it is expected to make its closest pass to the North Carolina coastline between Wednesday and Thursday.

Although the Triangle region is expected to see minimal effects, coastal areas could face gusty winds and dangerous flooding. The National Weather Service warns that NC-12, the highway connecting the Outer Banks, could suffer serious damage due to life-threatening surf reaching 15–20 feet and intense coastal erosion.

On Monday alone, dozens of rip current rescues were reported at Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington. As a precaution, the town has issued a no-swimming advisory through Friday.