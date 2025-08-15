Loved Ones Remember NCCU Student Killed In Act of Domestic Violence

Family, friends, and coworkers gathered to mourn and honor the life of London Powers, a junior at North Carolina Central University who was tragically killed in a domestic violence incident in Durham.

More than two dozen people came together to remember London, who was studying social work and preparing to begin an internship at the Durham Senior Center.

According to those close to her, London had recently filed a protective order, secured a new apartment, and was in the process of moving out when her ex-boyfriend, Tinsley, arrived at their shared residence unannounced. He fatally shot London before taking his own life.

Loved ones described London as driven, compassionate, and committed to helping others through her chosen career path.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men in the U.S. have experienced some form of intimate partner violence during their lifetime. Domestic violence affects people of all ages, races, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds, and can have long-term physical and emotional consequences.