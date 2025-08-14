Listen Live
Confess It | Faith Walk

Published on August 14, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
In this powerful Faith Walk segment, Erica Campbell delivers a transformative message about the healing power of confession, grounding her teaching in 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

Campbell opens with clarity about what true confession means—it’s not about making excuses, comparing yourself to others, or explaining your actions. Instead, it’s about opening your heart honestly before God. She emphasizes that confession leads to healing, forgiveness, righteousness, and purification, not condemnation or rejection.

Drawing from John 3:16-17, Campbell reminds listeners that God’s goal isn’t condemnation but reconciliation. His purpose is “to bring you back to him, to bring you back in right fellowship, right relationship with Him.” This confession serves to remove guilt “out of your bones, out of your heart, out of your system, out of your mind.”

The segment addresses a common struggle: forgiving yourself after God has already forgiven you. Campbell offers practical wisdom about managing consequences, acknowledging that “don’t expect people to be God. Everybody won’t forgive. But that is the consequence of your choice.”

She shares powerful advice from her mother: “You literally can live anything down.” The key is persistence in doing right. “If you’ve done the wrong thing for a long time and people keep reminding you of the wrong thing, keep doing the right thing. Guess what? That will become the louder message.”

Campbell emphasizes that God isn’t embarrassed by our confessions—”He already knew you was gonna do it in the first place. He just needs you to be honest.” The segment concludes with encouragement that God provides wisdom about when and how to confess to others, while maintaining that we can always be completely honest with Him.

