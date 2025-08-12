A List Of Upcoming Back To School Events

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

SAT AUG 16TH

LEVELLE MOTONG & COASTAL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PRESENT THE 16TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY THIS SAT. 10AM – 1PM AT THE RALEIGH BOYS CLUB – 605 N. RALEIGH BLVD. GIVING OUT FREE HAIRCUTS, SCHOOL SUPPLIES, BOOK BAGS, FOOD AND MORE…

UNC FOOTBALL PLAYERS, BENJAMIN HALL & JORDAN SHIPP ARE CONDUCTING A “BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH” – AT COMMUNITY FAMILY LIFE & RECREATION CENTER AT LYON PARK IN DURHAM – 4-8PM …

Purpose and power apostolic outreach, ministry

Event Phone Number: 9196382603

Description Of Your Entry: Back To School extravaganza We’ll be giving away 300 book bags laundry detergent, brand new clothes, shoes have bounce houses testimonies, cotton candy candy apples hotdog hamburger pizza.

Event Date: 2025-08-16

Event Time:

Street Address: Smith Collins Park 502 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SMITHFIELD

Madana Marshall

Event Phone Number: 9193627416

Description Of Your Entry: It’s a Block Party You Don’t Want to Miss! Join us for an afternoon of fun, food, and family vibes at our Back-to-School Block Party — where we’re sending students back to school in style! We’re pulling out all the stops with activities for every age, including: A live DJ bringing the energy A Gaming Truck loaded with fun FREE delicious food for everyone Bouncy Houses for the kids Face Painting and more PLUS — Free bookbags filled with school supplies for students, while supplies last! Bring your friends, your family, and your neighbors! It’s going to be a celebration you’ll remember and a blessing our community won’t forget. See you there!

Event Time:

Street Address: Apex First Baptist Church 419 S. Salem Street

Piedmont Church of Christ Clothing GiveAway

Event Phone Number: 9848880918

Description Of Your Entry: Piedmont Church of Christ Clothing GiveAway You’re invited to our 3rd Annual Clothing Giveaway to support our local community! Join us on Saturday, August 16th, from 9 AM-1 PM at 2634 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707. We’ll be located in the parking lot to distribute FREE clothes and shoes for all ages! PLUS, we’ll have snacks available, and a limited amount of FREE bookbags and supplies for elementary-aged kids! If you or someone you know could benefit, please come by, grab some essential items, and enjoy some fellowship with us! Please help us reach as many families as possible by sharing this information with your church, family, and friends. For any questions, please contact us at 984-888-0918 or email thepiedmontchurchofchrist@gmail.com.

Event Time: 9

Street Address: Piedmont Church of Christ 2634 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd DURHAM

East Raleigh Back To School Event

Event Phone Number: 9197208652

Description Of Your Entry: East Raleigh Back To School Event – A free back to school event for the entire family. Join us as we serve the community with school supplies, health screenings, family resources, and our fun kid zone!

Event Time: 10

Street Address: Sherrill’s University 3601 Bastion Lane RALEIGH

First Name: Back to School Event

Event Phone Number: 9198854019

Description Of Your Entry: Back-to-School Bash! Join us for a fun and family-friendly Back-to-School Event filled with excitement and support for our students! Kids will enjoy free food, free school supplies, and families can attend educational seminars to help start the school year off strong. Come out, get prepared, and celebrate the new school year with us! Sponsored by The Ark Church of the Triangle and The Law Office of Katie A. Lawson, PLLC

Event Time: -1

Street Address: The Ark Church of the Triangle 3308 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. DURHAM

Nehemiah’s Annual Bookbag Giveaway

Event Phone Number: 9196884203

Description Of Your Entry: Back To School Bookbag Giveaway – Join us for our Back-to-School Carnival at Nehemiah Church! It’s going to be a day of fun, games, giveaways, food, and a whole lot of love as we celebrate our students and pray over the new school year.

Event Time: 12

Street Address: Nehemiah Church COGIC 514 N Mangum St. DURHAM

Greater Love Church

Event Phone Number: 9193666058

Description Of Your Entry: Back to School Bash – Event where we are providing back to school backpacks along with food, fellowship, and a Colgate dental van! Special services being offered…come be a part!

Event Time: 10

Street Address: Greater Love Church 2421 Timber Drive RALEIGH

Kima Nicole

Event Phone Number: 9195934279

Description Of Your Entry: Back To School Hair Drive – This is a free community based event providing hair services to families in need. My mission is to provide an extra boost of confidence to those children who otherwise may not be able to get their hair done for school. Just show up with your hair freshly washed and blow dried, we will handle the rest. Hair and accessories will be provided. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Date: 2025-08-16

Street Address: Broad Community Center 583 Bunn Elementary School Rd BUNN

RESOURCE FAIR

NC 501(c)3 Hub

Event Phone Number: 2523432425

Description Of Your Entry: The Nonprofit Resource Fair is a premier networking and learning event designed to connect nonprofit organizations across North Carolina with essential resources, service providers, and industry experts. This event serves as a one-stop hub where nonprofit leaders can discover new tools, build relationships, and gain insights to strengthen their missions.

Event Time: 10

Street Address: Wake Commons Building 4011 Carya Drive RALEIGH

MENS DAY

: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Event Phone Number: 9104850392

Description Of Your Entry: Annual Men’s Breakfast/Men’s Day – The Laymen League Ministry cordially invites the community to join us for the 2025 Annual Men’s Day. On Saturday, August 16th there will be a Men’s Day Breakfast and Conference from 9am-12pm and Sunday, August 17th at 10:00am Annual Men’s Day Service. The colors for Sunday are Teal shirts and Black pants. We hope you can join us as we recognize and honor the Laymen League for their service to the community and faith-based churches. For additional questions, please contact Steven Jackson at (910) 485-0392 or visit: fmbcfaync.org.

Event Time: 9

Street Address: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 400 Campbell Avenue FAYETTEVILL

Wailing Women

Event Phone Number: 3365752148

Description Of Your Entry: Wailing Women – Join us for a powerful gathering of women coming together to worship, pray, and uplift one another. In Jeremiah 9:17, God called for the Wailing Women. This in-person event will feature inspiring speakers, heartfelt worship, and a time of prayer for our families, communities, and nation. Women are wounded, weary, and worn out! Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with other women and grow in your faith. This is a time of Refreshing, Reviving, & Renewing! Mark your calendars and invite your mom, sisters, aunties, and BFFs to the Wailing Women Conference 2025! It’s Free, No Fee!

Event Time: 8

Street Address: Star of Hope OFWB Church 2834 Dalrymple St SANFORD

SUN AUG 17TH

Melody Council

Event Phone Number: 9197093707

Description Of Your Entry: Back to School Bash Pop-up Shop 2025 Join us for the local vendors, school supplies while they last, food vendors and charity fun evening spades + games event 6pm-8pm to collect toiletries for the homeless mission

Event Time: 12

Street Address: Doubletree Midtown 2805 Highwoods Boulevard RALEIGH

Greater Love Church

Event Phone Number: 9196287078

Description Of Your Entry: Youth Empowerment – Empowering youth in the Word of God

Event Time: 10

Street Address: : Greater Love Church 2421 Timber Drive RALEIGH