Melissa’s Grub Plug: Oreo Just Turned Apple Pie Into A Cookie

Source: Tomo Kohsaka/orion / Getty

Step aside, pumpkin spice—there’s a new flavor in town ready to steal the show this fall.

Now introducing Apple Pie à la Mode Oreos …Think classic apple pie blended with the creamy chill of vanilla ice cream, all packed into one golden vanilla cookie. Oreo’s latest flavor mashup combines the cozy, spiced notes of apple pie with a smooth, ice-cream-inspired crème filling, sandwiched between crispy vanilla wafers.

Whether you’re dunking them in milk, pairing them with a scoop of ice cream, or just sneaking one (or three) as a sweet pick-me-up, these cookies are more than just a snack—they’re a dessert experience.