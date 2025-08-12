Melissa’s Grub Plug: Oreo Just Turned Apple Pie Into A Cookie
Step aside, pumpkin spice—there’s a new flavor in town ready to steal the show this fall.
Now introducing Apple Pie à la Mode Oreos …Think classic apple pie blended with the creamy chill of vanilla ice cream, all packed into one golden vanilla cookie. Oreo’s latest flavor mashup combines the cozy, spiced notes of apple pie with a smooth, ice-cream-inspired crème filling, sandwiched between crispy vanilla wafers.
Whether you’re dunking them in milk, pairing them with a scoop of ice cream, or just sneaking one (or three) as a sweet pick-me-up, these cookies are more than just a snack—they’re a dessert experience.
-
Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court