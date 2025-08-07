Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk
Erica emphasized the importance of parents actively demonstrating their faith at home. She cautioned against sending mixed messages by treating church as essential for adults while allowing children to disengage. Instead, she encouraged families to make worship a shared experience, teaching children the value of God’s presence through intentional practices.
Drawing from her own upbringing, Erica described how her parents created a faith-filled atmosphere. From listening to Bible tapes during car rides to practicing stillness and reverence at home, these habits prepared her and her siblings to embrace worship as a natural part of life. She challenged parents to reflect on what they’re modeling—are they showing their children how to live a Christ-centered life, or merely how to attend church?
Teaching Kids Faith | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com
