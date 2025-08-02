Did Norman Gyamfi Tell the Uncomfortable Truth about Gospel Music?

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The Interview That Rocked the Boat

Isaac Carree is a singer, songwriter, radio host and podcaster. His recent interview with Maverick City’s co-founder and CEO of Insignia Assets, Norman Gyamfi, has the Gospel Music World and Church Folks in an uproar! His statements, particularly those dismissing traditional gospel and choir music, have ignited a passionate debate among gospel music lovers and artists who cherish the genre’s rich history and spiritual depth. The title of the episode? “The truth about the Gospel Industry that they don’t want to hear”.

Isaac introduces Norman as a visionary, entrepreneur, and CEO of Insignia Assets (in which Kirk Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Records recently partnered with AND Kirk now serves as the Chief of Creative Services). Norman co-founded Maverick City Music, Undivided Touring, Three Diamond Entertainment, and Tribl Records. With no formal music background, he’s won multiple Grammy’s, led Billboard-topping projects, and built a multi-million dollar movement that has reshaped the gospel and Christian music landscape.

Norman Gyamfi’s Controversial Takes

During the interview, Norman makes quite a few disparaging statements about the current state of gospel music. He comes off very condescending and, at times, disrespectful to the Gospel genre and history of gospel music. Statements in reference to gospel music like:

“…it was stale”

“Choir music wouldn’t never died if people wanted to listen to it”

"Gospel norms wasn't working no more. Y'all sing too hard. Y'all oversing. Stop doing that. Don't nobody wanna hear no runs."

Business vs. Art: Understanding the Industry

One must understand there is Gospel Music and there’s the Gospel Music Industry. The Industry refers to the business side of Gospel Music. This is the standpoint Norman speaks from in this interview. He’s a business man and makes no bones about it with statements like “I don’t have to ‘win’. I gots to make some money.” He also shared that he’s a staunch supporter of the current President (#45/47), so…there’s that…

Points Where Norman Hit the Mark

Now, in Norman’s defense, some things he said regarding the Gospel Industry were absolutely correct! He said having a #1 on radio doesn’t mean anything in Gospel, using, as an example, the fact that Maverick City outstreams the entire gospel music industry (gospel artists) combined. Another disturbing fact he points out is that consumers don’t support or buy gospel music and tickets to gospel concerts like they do with R&B and Pop.

If those facts rub you the wrong way, the best thing you can do is to SUPPORT GOSPEL MUSIC! Buy Gospel Music! Buy tickets to Gospel Concerts!

Isaac Carree posted a response regarding the backlash he’s received due to this interview. He explains that as a host, he wants to give a safe space to his guests to express themselves. However, he notes that the views expressed by his guests, don’t reflect his own views or the views of his team.



One of my favorite responses to this interview are from a fellow radio host, podcast host and more, Gerard Bonner. Check it out:



Your Turn: Join the Conversation!

We want to hear from you! What are your thoughts? Chime in the comments! Do you think Gospel Music is stale? Do you support Gospel Music by buying the music and concert tickets? Why or why not?

