Bebe Winans, one half of the iconic brother-sister gospel duo Bebe & CeCe Winans, performed his new single, “Father in Heaven (Right Now),” on the Today Show this month, adding to his promo run after not having released a new single in four years.

Bebe captivated the audience with this deeply personal track, written and produced by him. “Father in Heaven (Right Now)” speaks to the celebratory blessings of God’s unchanging hand in his life and is a testament to that calling. It shows challenging moments and the Father’s wonderful working power of infallible faith. “Father in Heaven (Right Now)” reminds us how being firmly rooted within our spiritual core is our strength.

Bebe has a series of live shows scheduled for this month of July: Chicago at the Country Club Hill Amphitheater on July 13; Washington, D.C. at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 24; and Westbury, NY at the Westbury Music Fair on July 27. Added cities and dates are to be announced soon.

Bebe has been active in various ventures since his last single. He plays Henry on the show “Mind Your Business” on Bounce TV whereas Henry is the baby brother to the leading character Lucille Williams. Winans has also been busy writing for the Broadway musical, “Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story.” The story is about BeBe learning to balance his desire for success with his true calling and how he and CeCe encountered their journey to fame.

Bebe’s smooth, tranquil demeanor and passionate voice brought viewers, as well as the Today Show team, into an emotional and spiritual journey. In fact, the Today Show host said they didn’t want the song to end. His return is a refreshing reaffirmation of faith and the efficacy of gospel music.

Watch the performance here and take a listen to the song below!

BeBe Winans Delivers Emotional Performance Of “Father in Heaven (Right Now)” On The Today Show was originally published on elev8.com