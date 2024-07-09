VP Kamala Harris Sounds The Alarm On What’s At Stake During Essence Festival

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 30-year celebration of Essence Festival in New Orleans to shed light on why the upcoming elections matter and what’s at stake, as many are concerned about the current state of our country and the pressing issues that go unnoticed.

Black Maternal Mortality Rate

Black Women in the United States are 3 to 4 times likely to die in connection with childbirth compared to other women. Not to mention that the southern region of the United States has the highest rate of Black maternal mortality. It is important for us to inform the culture about how the Black maternal mortality rate is not regarded as an issue amongst women’s rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed that often the decisions made by those in power tend to revolve around those who are writing the checks and our votes. As U.S citizens of a democracy, our votes matter on valuable issues that are affecting us individually and collectively.

Medical Debt Relief

It is important for us to educate ourselves and understand the impact that each candidate’s decision will have on our lives and generations to come. What steps are each administration taking towards medical debt and its effect on credit scores?

Vice President Kamala Harris said, “We are in the process of saying that no longer can medical debt be counted against your credit score. We know medical debt comes about most often a medical emergency, which nobody invites upon themselves or plans for. She continued by saying the credit score makes a decision about who is eligible for a car loan, or a small business loan or getting an apartment lease. What’s wrong about medical debt being used in the credit score, is the credit score is supposed to be a measure of whether you’re responsible with money. A medical emergency is not about that issue.”

