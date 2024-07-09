Everything You Need To Know About The “Sound of Hope” Movie Produced By Letitia Wright

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,” a Christian-themed drama produced by Letitia Wright, has officially hit theaters. The inspirational film tells the true story of Reverend Martin, his wife Donna, and their congregation who transformed the foster care system in the small town of Possum Trot in East Texas.

In the 1990s, Martin and his wife led the adoption crusade that impacted the lives of nearly 80 children in the foster care system. They encouraged their congregation at Bennett Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to go through the process of adoption despite the difficulty they ensued throughout the process, resulting in several lives being saved.

The film not only shares a story of hope and love, but also serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of remaining obedient to God’s calling. Demtrious Grosse portrays Reverend Martin in the film and firmly believes that the story highlights the grace of God through the gospel. In an interview with ChurchPop, Grosse said he believes the film makes the gospel “very real and tangible.”

“This was not a magic trick kind of a situation. It took tenacity. It takes steadfastness and it takes faith,” Grosse said. “It’s not without challenge that the people of Possum Trot have been able to set this standard and this bar for what it means to put faith in action for all of us.”

The actor referenced the importance of obedience as a reminder of God’s goodness and promises to those who trust in Him.

“When you hear that call–to be obedient to it– and then look, even though it could be hard and challenging, we look at what is possible. Look at what the positive outcome can be,” Grosse shared.

As audiences watch the film, they are not only leaving with a story of resilience and determination, but also a reminder of the outcome of remaining obedient and faithful in tough situations.

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” is now in theaters.

